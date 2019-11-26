The Virginia men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it will compete in the 2020 Wooden Legacy Tournament in Anaheim, California.
The tournament will take place the week of Thanksgiving in 2020.
The Cavaliers will be joined by Georgetown, Kansas and UCLA. The tournament typically features eight teams, but an additional four programs have not yet been announced.
This year's Wooden Legacy field consists of Arizona, College of Charleston, Long Beach State, Penn, Pepperdine, Providence, Central Florida and Wake Forest.
The 2020 version of the tournament features some of the most historic programs in history. Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA and Virginia rank in the top 50 all time in total wins and all four programs have won a national championship.
With this season’s Air Force Reserve Tip-Off championship, the Cavaliers have won seven consecutive early season tournaments. Next year’s competition is by far the stiffest the Cavaliers have faced in an early season nonconference tournament.
Virginia will lose Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key to graduation following this season but are still expected to field an elite team next season. The Cavaliers will welcome in the top-10 recruiting class of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman and Carson McCorkle. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser also will be eligible for UVa.
