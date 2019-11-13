Despite not having midfielder Joe Bell available, the Virginia men’s soccer team defeated Wake Forest 1-0 in the ACC semifinals on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium to punch its ticket to the conference championship match on Sunday.
Bell, the ACC Midfielder of the Year, was called up to the New Zealand National Team for international friendlies Thursday and Sunday. He’s expected to return to the team for the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re so excited for him,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. “I think he told us he’s starting the game against Ireland. This is a full national team. I’ve never had a guy in our program go to a full national team and play in a friendly.”
Without Bell, the Cavaliers needed some of their other pieces to defeat the Demon Deacons. Sophomore Cabrel Happi Kamseu excelled as a midfielder in the game, helping control the ball and playing solid defense. He helped make up for the absence of Bell, and Gelnovatch was thrilled with his performance.
Daniel Steedman, who was asked to facilitate much like Bell does, also drew praise. He finished the game as the only player with an assist. Gelnovatch also credited Irakoze Donasiyano for playing well in a slightly different role with Bell not in the lineup.
“Those three in the middle: absolutely fantastic,” Gelnovatch said.
Despite being conference foes, this was the first meeting between the two teams this season, and UVa used a surge in the middle of the first half to take a lead. The goal was sparked by a Steedman pass.
Steedman played a cross into the box from the left side of the field midway through the first half. The ball took a pair of bounces before Nathaniel Crofts ripped a left-footed shot from the ride side of the box into the right side of the goal, giving Virginia a 1-0 lead.
“I thought to myself, ‘Just get in the right area, get good contact on the ball and hope for the best,” Crofts said. “Luckily, it went in.”
Wake Forest nearly evened the score with just under five minutes left in the half when Justin McMaster floated a shot over Colin Shutler’s head, but the UVa goalkeeper was bailed out as the ball bounced off the crossbar. UVa cleared the ball and kept its 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
The Demon Deacons tried to make a second-half push, but they only finished the game with one shot on goal in the entire match. They struggled to generate consistent chances against Virginia’s stout defense. Neither team found much daylight in the second half. The game ended with Virginia winning 1-0 in a defensive battle.
Next, Virginia prepares for the ACC title match Sunday in Cary, North Carolina. It’s the team’s first ACC title match appearance since losing in a penalty shootout to Wake Forest in 2017.
Crofts called the 2017 defeat “devastating.” After enacting a bit of revenge with this semifinal victory, the Cavaliers hope to avoid the feelings they felt in 2017 by winning their first ACC championship since 2009 on Sunday.
The Cavaliers wrapped up the regular season as ACC Coastal Division champions and shared the ACC regular season title with Clemson. They’re looking for more this weekend.
“We’ve had a good season up to now, co-champions as well, both divisions,” Crofts said. “To win a championship would mean the world.”
