CARY, N.C. — Virginia laid claim to a championship on some familiar turf Sunday. But the route the Cavaliers took to their 11th ACC Tournament championship all-time was anything but ordinary.
Second-seeded UVa rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit with three second-half goals and stormed past top-seeded Clemson 3-1 before a crowd of 1,330 in Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
For an encore, the Cavaliers (17-1-1) would like to hoist another trophy four weeks from now, when the NCAA championship will be staged here.
“This trophy and this championship are pretty difficult to win,” said UVa coach George Gelnovatch, who now owns five ACC Tournament titles, with five of UVa’s 16 all-time championships coming in the ACC’s pre-tournament era. “You can speak for all of the coaches in our conference probably and on a national scale. The only thing that’s sweeter is the national championship. It’s really, really hard to do, and I’m proud of not only winning it but in the fashion that we did, coming from behind. We showed a lot of character today.”
How’s this for unlikely heroes? Freshman forward Alex Gunnarsson scored his first career goal for UVa, sophomore midfielder Cabrel Happi Kamseu, making only his second start of the season, notched his second, and team captain and senior Robin Afamefuna capped it with a penalty kick that he probably wouldn’t have taken had junior midfielder Joe Bell been on hand.
Bell, the ACC Midfielder of the Year, was off in Europe with the New Zealand national team and also missed the semifinal win over Wake Forest. He is expected back this week in time for the NCAA Tournament next weekend, but in his absence Happi Camseu and sophomore midfielder Daniel Steedman stepped up. Steedman dropped back into Bell’s holding midfield role, and Happi Kamseu took over on the right flank where Steedman usually plays.
“One of the reasons is the guy sitting next to me here,” Gelnovatch said of Happi Kamseu. “He did a really, really good job in both games. Obviously with the goal today, but how Cabrel played against Wake was really important, too. That’s what you need on a good team.”
Clemson (16-2-1) entered the match as the nation’s highest-scoring team, averaging 3.56 goals per game. The Tigers struck for their 65th goal of the year in the 19th minute, netting only the seventh allowed by the Cavaliers all season. Senior defender Malick Mbaye’s header off a corner kick was saved by UVa goalkeeper Colin Shutler, but sophomore forward James Brighton volleyed home the rebound for a 1-0 lead and his sixth goal of the year.
The Cavaliers, the nation’s No. 2 defensive team, turned the tide in the late stages of the first half, however.
“From the end of the first half, Henry [Kessler] and Andreas [Ueland] started to figure out [Clemson’s] pressure,” Gelnovatch said of his center backs. “We started to come out a little bit more easily. I think that carried over into the second half, which allowed us to push them back a little bit and also have some possession and ultimately to get that goal, which then brought us a lot of confidence.”
The tying goal came in the 65th minute. Irakoze Donasiyano played a through ball on the right side to Axel Gunnarsson, and the freshman forward from Sweden finished from close range at the back post.
It stayed that way until the 82nd minute, when Happi Kamseu got his leg on a corner kick by Steedman.
“The [Clemson] guy just slashed past me, and I saw the ball and knew I had to get my foot on it,” Happi Kamseu said. “I think it was my shin.”
The Cavaliers got some insurance less than two minutes later. Daryl Dike, UVa’s 220-pound forward, used his strength to win a ball outside the penalty area despite the double-team efforts of Clemson goalkeeper George Marks and Mbiaye, the ACC Defender of the Year.
As Dike turned and dribbled toward the open goal, Mbiaye jumped on his back to bring him down and was shown a red card. Afamefuna converted the penalty kick, and the Cavaliers had enough breathing room to manage Clemson’s last-ditch efforts over the final eight minutes.
Clemson had a 13-11 advantage in shots but five of the Tigers’ eight in the second half came with UVa up 3-1. The physical match featured 38 fouls, 21 of them on Clemson, the second-most foul-prone team in the ACC. The Tigers also got three of the four yellow cards and the only red.
Shutler was credited with three saves, including one that he took off his forehead on a late-game shot by Brighton that left him with a shiner on his left eye. Marks finished with two saves for Clemson.
UVa’s Kessler, Happi Camseu, Halsey, and Nathaniel Crofts made the all-tournament team, along with Clemson’s Brighton, Tanner Dieterich, and Philip Mayaka. Pitt’s Edward Kizza and Arturo Ordonez and Wake’s Michael DeShields and Joey DeZart completed the team, with Kessler, the linchpin of UVa’s defense, earning MVP honors.
The College Cup returns to WakeMed for the first time in five years, and the last two times it was here, in 2009 and 2014, the Cavaliers left with NCAA hardware.
“That’s going to be the mission now,” Gelnovatch said of the Cavaliers, who are likely to be the No. 1 seed when NCAA Tournament bids are announced at 1 p.m. Monday. “To get back here four weeks from now, that is the ultimate goal. We are now familiar with the locker room, the facility, the field, the lay of the land [for] a bunch of these guys who haven’t been here before.
“We’ll obviously have a bye. We won’t have a midweek game in the NCAA Tournament coming up, so we’ve got a week to get ready. … A big important thing today was nobody got hurt. Sometimes when you play three ACC games in 10 days, by the time you get to the final, something happens to somebody. Today we got out of here with a trophy and injury free. That’s just massive.”
