Virginia senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby was named the ACC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after scoring in double figures in each of the Cavaliers’ first two games.
Willoughby had a career night in the Cavaliers’ season-opening game against Bucknell at John Paul Jones Arena last Tuesday, scoring 31 points, the first 30-point game by a Cavalier since 2010. Willoughby also led the team in rebounding, pulling down 11 boards against the Bison for her 15th career double-double.
Willoughby had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals against Southern California on Saturday. The senior was held scoreless in the first half by the Trojans, but was able to get on track in the second half. Willoughby is currently leading the Cavaliers in scoring (20.5 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg) and steals (2.5 spg).
Willoughby is the first Cavalier in nearly four years to win ACC Player of the Week honors. The last Virginia women’s basketball player to receive the honor was Faith Randolph on Dec. 28, 2015. It is the second weekly conference honor for Willoughby, who also was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Jan. 20, 2017.
Willoughby and the Cavaliers wrap up their two-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday night with a matchup at Cal State Northridge. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern.
Virginia returns home Saturday for a nonconference tilt with Kentucky at 5 p.m.
