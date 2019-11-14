Virginia’s Joe Reed was named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award on Thursday. He’s one of four finalists for the award, which honors college football’s most versatile player.
A kick returner and wide receiver, Reed certainly fits the bill as a versatile performer. He’s even lined up in the backfield as a running back at times this season. He’s one of the nation’s best kickoff returners, and he’s posted some of the best receiving numbers of any ACC wideout.
On the season, Reed has amassed over 1,200 all-purpose yards, with 743 kickoff return yards and 530 receiving yards. He ranks fourth in the ACC in receptions per game, and he has 61 total receptions on the year. Reed is also second nationally in average yards per kickoff return at 35.4 yards per return.
The other finalists are Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr., LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson. The winner will be announced on Dec. 11.
