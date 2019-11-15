The Virginia field hockey team dominated possession and withstood strong bursts from Delaware to beat the Blue Hens 4-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the UVa Turf Field.
“They carried out our game plan to perfection,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “We had a 10-minute lapse total probably in the game where we lost control and tried to do some crazy stuff.”
Madison said she told the players to get back to their style in the final quarter, and it worked well. Virginia (17-4) finished the game strong, scoring three goals in the final quarter to earn the win.
The game started quickly for Virginia, with the Cavaliers dominating possession and attacking in the first quarter.
Delaware looked shaken out of the gate as the Cavaliers pushed the pace and forced the Blue Hens to defend. Virginia tallied seven first-quarter shots, while the Blue Hens didn’t take any.
It was a dominant quarter for Virginia, and the aggression paid off when Erin Shanahan found the back of the goal with 2:17 remaining in the first quarter. Virginia took a 1-0 lead.
After struggling in the opening 15 minutes, Delaware settled down. The Blue Hens continued playing decent defense, and they were able to string a few passes together to move the ball into Virginia’s side of the field.
While it only strung together two shots in the second quarter, Delaware scored on a goal from Bo van Hunnik with 5:11 remaining until halftime. The goal gave Delaware a needed confidence boost, and the players on the bench started to become more vocal.
After halftime, Delaware maintained the intensity, drawing a pair of Virginia cards and possessing the ball well. The Cavaliers did a tremendous job of pushing through those moments to keep the score tied.
Delaware also received a pair of penalty corners in the first few minutes of the final quarter, but UVa’s defense held strong.
After keeping the Blue Hens from scoring, UVa went back on the offensive and earned a penalty corner. The Cavaliers capitalized when Anzel Viljoen scored on an assist from Amber Ezechiels. The goal gave the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
“That second goal really lifted our spirits,” Viljoen said. “We knew we were pushing them and we were just like, ‘Alright, we just gotta now start putting them away.’”
Delaware failed to find its footing after UVa snatched the momentum away. The Blue Hens looked a bit shaken once again, and Virginia dominated the rest of the way.
Virginia left no doubt as Greer Gill and Colleen Norair added goals in the final four minutes to put the game on ice.
“We know that the fourth quarter is like our money maker,” Virginia’s Rachel Robinson said. “Going into there we knew, we’re gonna make it. We’re gonna go get a goal here.”
Virginia went and got three goals, dominating the final 15 minutes to pick up its first NCAA Tournament win since 2016.
The Cavaliers advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, which takes place Sunday in Charlottesville at 1 p.m. They’ll face Maryland, which beat Saint Joseph’s 4-0 in its first-round matchup on Friday. The Terrapins beat the Cavaliers 3-2 in a shootout earlier this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.