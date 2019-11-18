This year’s Commonwealth Cup matchup between Virginia and Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium will kick off at noon on Nov. 29, the ACC announced on Monday. The game will be nationally televised by ABC.
The matchup between the Cavaliers and the Hokies will have major implications in the ACC Coastal Division championship race. A win by Virginia (7-3, 5-2 ACC) would clinch the division title for the Wahoos and send them to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game for the first time in program history.
If Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 ACC) beats Pittsburgh (7-3, 4-2 ACC) this upcoming Saturday, it will set up a winner-take-all game for the Coastal title between Cavaliers and Hokies. Virginia hosts Liberty this Saturday in a nonconference matchup.
Virginia Tech has won 15 straight games in the series with UVa.
The Commonwealth Cup will be the only ACC game played on Black Friday this year. Here are the kickoff times for the conference games that will be played on the final weekend of the regular season.
Friday, Nov. 29
Virginia Tech at Virginia, noon on ABC
Saturday, Nov. 30
Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon on ABC
Clemson at South Carolina, noon on ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky, noon on SEC Network
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. on ACC RSN
Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network
Boston College at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Florida State Florida, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
