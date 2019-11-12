The Virginia women’s basketball team closed out its California road trip with a 72-47 victory at Cal State Northridge (0-3, 0-0 Big West) on Tuesday at Matador Arena. The Cavaliers (2-1) went on a 21-0 second-half run to break open the game.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby led Virginia with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Fellow senior Dominique Toussaint added 12 points, going 5-of-8 from the field, with seven assists and six rebounds. Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had a team-high nine rebounds, while scoring eight points.
“[Dominique Toussaint] got off to a great start," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "She shot the ball well, especially from the outside. Jocelyn, she is steady. She just does what she does every single game and contributes in a big way for us."
Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had a team-high nine rebounds, while scoring eight points. Redshirt freshman guard Amandine Toi scored 12 points and freshman guard Carole Miller chipped in 10.
"Carole Miller is one of those players where a lot of the things that she does doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but when she’s in the open floor, she’s pretty tough to guard," Thompson said. "Once she gets a head of steam, she makes good stuff happen.”
After leading 24-17 at halftime, Virginia found its shooting stroke in the third quarter, going 10-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range to build a 50-37 lead. The Cavaliers ended the quarter on a 7-0 run.
UVa picked things right back up at the start of the fourth quarter with a pair of Willoughby free throws followed in shortly thereafter by a layup from senior forward Lisa Jablonowski. A 3-pointer from redshirt freshman guard Amandine Toi pushed the Cavalier advantage to 20 points, 57-37, with 7:06 remaining. The Cavaliers added seven more unanswered points to cap the 21-0 run and take a 64-37 lead with 4:31 remaining in the game.
“Our defense won this game for us today," Thompson said. "We made shots, but they were created by the defense. We felt they were getting tired, so we continued to push and then pressure defensively. One of the things we talked about at halftime was not turning over the ball. It is one thing when the defense forces something you don’t want to do, but we were just giving the ball away. We’d rather have looks at the basket.
“Against USC, I felt we were really rushing, so that was something we talked about in the last couple of days. Because when our shooters can get their feet set, we can make those shots more times than not.”
The Cavaliers finished the game shooting 48.1 percent overall and 47.4 percent from 3-point range while holding Cal State Northridge to 27.1 percent (16-of-59) shooting.
Virginia returns home to host No. 13 Kentucky (2-0) on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Virginia men’s basketball team also plays at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, hosting Columbia at noon. There will be free admission to the women’s game with a ticket from the men’s game against Columbia.
