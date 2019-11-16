The Virginia women’s basketball was in prime position to pick up a signature win over nationally ranked team on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Cavaliers trailed No. 13 Kentucky by one, 48-47, in the final seconds and had the ball with the shot clock turned off and chance to take the final shot. But the Cavaliers missed a long go-ahead 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining, then a potential game-tying triple as the buzzer sounded in a 50-47 loss to the Wildcats.
“Just a tough one for us,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “We came into this game really confident thinking it’s one we could get and we put ourselves in a position to win.”
As the final seconds ticked down on the clock, redshirt freshman guard Amandine Toi fired a long 3-pointer that was off the mark and rebounded by Kentucky. While Thompson declined to say who the play was intended for, she did say that Toi’s shot was not what the Wahoos were aiming for coming out of the timeout.
“It wasn’t for sure to take the shot we got,” Thompson said of the play call. “But, you know, it happens. In those moments, it’s kind of really intense and then things can go awry. [Kentucky] did a really good job of jumping into a different defense to kind of shut down what we were trying to do.”
After a Virginia foul following Toi’s miss, Rhyne Howard calmly sank two free throws to push the Wildcats’ lead to three, 50-47, with two seconds remaining. Following a Cavalier timeout, Jocelyn Willoughby got a good look on a 3-point attempt from the wing that would have tied the game, but her shot was off and the No. 13 Wildcats escaped Charlottesville with a win.
“They switched up the defense and went to a zone, which made it a little bit harder to figure out where we were screening,” Willoughby said of the final play. “Dominique [Toussaint] gave a great pass and I just rushed the shot to get it off in time. That was the shot we wanted and we executed, so that’s something to be proud of.”
The late 3-point misses capped a game full of offensive struggles for the Cavaliers (2-2), who went 13-of-42 from the field, including a 3-of-13 mark from 3-point range, and committed 22 turnovers.
Despite the offensive struggles, the Cavaliers stayed in the game thanks to stingy defense. Virginia limited Kentucky (4-0) to 17-of-57 shooting from the field and forced 23 turnovers.
“Defense is what we do,” Thompson said. “It’s something that we talk about, that it is a part of the identity of who we are and that it’s going to keep us in games. The one thing that we can always control is how we defend.”
Willoughby finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Virginia. She was the only Cavalier to score in double figures. Sabrina Haines led Kentucky with 17 points, while Howard finished with 13 points for the Wildcats.
The Cavaliers will have to regroup quickly before heading to national powerhouse Connecticut on Tuesday. But coming within a bucket of beating a top 15 team gives Virginia something to build on heading into its matchup with the Huskies.
“I hope that we take a lot of confidence away from this game,” Thompson said. “Of course, no one in the country with the exception of us thought we were going to come in and be as competitive and put ourselves in position to win. … I am not surprised by where we were in this game. I’m really excited that we played to the potential that we did.”
