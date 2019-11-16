The Virginia women’s soccer team entered then NCAA Tournament without star goalie Laurel Ivory. Her replacement, Michaela Moran, eased her way into the starting lineup on Saturday night in UVa’s 3-0 thrashing of Radford in the NCAA Tournament opener at Klockner Stadium.
The Cavaliers (17-1-3) dominated possession from the beginning, keeping the ball on Radford’s half of the field for most of the matchup. They possessed the ball for 80% of the match, and they fired 17 shots in the first half compared to just one shot from the Highlanders. UVa finished the match with 34 shots, including 18 shots on goal. Radford finished with five shots, including three shots on goal.
“I thought we did some good things,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “I don’t think we were as sharp as we could have been around the box, but really the biggest thing was that we got the result tonight. That was the most important.”
After applying early pressure and failing to capitalize on a few great scoring chances, Virginia found the back of the net. Sydney Zandi used a left-footed shot from the top of the box to beat the keeper and give the Cavaliers the lead in the 23rd minute.
“It was a little bit difficult at first because they were really sitting in,” Zandi said. “I credit a lot to them. They did a good job defending us. Our game plan was to get around them, get wide and hopefully get a lot of crosses in, which I thought we were able to do. Just off fighting, we were able to get a few goals, which was good.”
There was no letting up for the Cavaliers after their first goal. They continued pushing the ball into Radford’s box and firing shots at Radford goalkeeper Courtenay Kaplan. Kaplan responded well for the most part, finishing with seven first-half saves. Radford turned to Lexi Dean in goal after the first half. She also played well, finishing with six saves.
Consistent pressure got the best of Kaplan for the second time in the half when Ashlynn Serepca turned a deflected cross into a goal from just a few yards in front of the goalkeeper. The goal gave Virginia a 2-0 lead with nine minutes left until halftime. The Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead into the break.
Following the halftime intermission, the Cavaliers remained aggressive. They added a third goal on senior Alissa Gorzak’s first goal of the year. She charged into the left side of the box as the ball rolled her way, and she deposited it in the back of the net. UVa took the 3-0 lead in the 57th minute.
Radford tallied its first shot on goal of the night in the 62nd minute when Nelia Perez broke away from a pair of UVa defenders near midfield and had a one-on-one opportunity with Moran. The new starting goalkeeper, who spent most of the night watching the action, was ready when her name was called.
She dove to her left and pushed the ball aside. Virginia cleared it away and the shutout remained intact.
Moran faced two more chances the rest of the night and she kept them both out of the net.
“We were all so excited for her,” Zandi said. “This is a great opportunity for her, and I thought she handled the whole situation really well. It must be difficult coming in right when we’re starting the NCAA Tournament, and I thought she handled it perfectly.”
The goalkeeping on both sides was impressive, as Radford’s Kaplan and Dean made a handful of acrobatic saves to keep the score from becoming even more lopsided.
Neither team scored in the final 30 minutes, as Virginia picked up a 3-0 victory to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers will host Washington State on Friday.
“We’re happy to be moving on,” Swanson said. “We’ve got a good week here now to continue to prepare.”
