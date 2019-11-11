The Virginia women’s soccer team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday. The Cavaliers (16-1-3) will host Big South champion Radford (16-5-0) in a first-round matchup at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.
UVa earned an NCAA Tournament home game for the 22nd time in the past 26 years. The Cavaliers have enjoyed plenty of postseason success in Charlottesville, boasting a 34-12-4 record in home NCAA Tournament games.
Virginia enters postseason play after one of the best regular seasons in program history. The Cavaliers went unbeaten in their first 19 games of the season and their only loss came in overtime against North Carolina in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Sunday. The Cavaliers faced 10 nationally ranked teams this season, posting an 8-1-1 record.
Virginia is making its 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and the 32nd overall. The Wahoos can expect a test from the Highlanders, who won their second consecutive Big South Tournament title this past weekend with a 2-1 victory over Gardner-Webb.
Radford has scored 37 goals this season while allowing 17. Keeper Courtenay Kaplan started 20 matches in goal, making 75 saves while allowing 14 goals. The Highlanders are led in scoring by forward Nelia Perez, who has 13 goals to go along with six assists for a team-leading 32 points. She is one of 10 players to score a goal for the Highlanders this season.
Virginia’s offense is led by the top two goal scorers in the ACC, Meghan McCool and Diana Ordonez, who have both scored 14 goals this season. Alexa Spaanstra has an ACC-best 12 assists this season for the Cavaliers.
Virginia was one of nine ACC teams to earn an NCAA Tournament bid and one of three conference teams to earn a No. 1 seed. In addition to the Cavaliers, ACC Tournament champion North Carolina and fifth-ranked Florida State also earned No. 1 seeds. All nine ACC teams will host first-round games.
The Tar Heels (19-1-1) will open against Ohio Valley Champion Belmont (8-8-5), while Florida State (15-5) faces Sun Belt champion South Alabama (16-3-2). Clemson (11-6-1) will take Vanderbilt (14-5-1), Duke (8-3-7) squares off against Utah (8-8-4) and Louisville (12-4-2) will host Lipscomb (13-5-2).
Other first-round ACC matchups include N.C. State (10-6-4) against Patriot League champion Navy (16-2-3), Notre Dame (10-7-2) hosting Atlantic 10 champion Saint Louis (17-3-2) and Virginia Tech (12-4-2) taking on Xavier (16-3-2).
