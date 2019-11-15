Through 19 matches, the Virginia women’s soccer team hadn’t lost. The Cavaliers were 16-0-3, and considered the nation’s top team.
The 20th match brought adversity Virginia’s way.
The Cavaliers fell 2-1 in double overtime to North Carolina in the ACC title match, and junior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory suffered an injury in a collision with a North Carolina player. She’s expected to miss the entire NCAA Tournament, according to head coach Steve Swanson.
It was a tough blow for the Cavaliers (16-1-3), who earned a No. 1 seed heading into the tournament and begin play Saturday with a home match against Radford (16-5) at 7 p.m.
Losing one of the nation’s best players won’t be easy for Swanson and company to overcome, but the Cavaliers have elite scorers and faith in new goalkeeper Michaela Moran.
“She’s done an exceptional job,” Swanson said. “I don’t think there’s one player on the team that doesn’t believe in her, and we certainly know more than most about what she’s capable of doing because we see it every day.”
The outside world has seen Moran appear in five games this year, playing 139 minutes and allowing two goals while tallying five saves. The sophomore also played in five games last season, including starting the 2018 NCAA Tournament opener against Monmouth. Moran posted a shutout and UVa won 2-0.
Swanson expects his team to respond well to Moran in goal, and he believes the team wants to advance deep in the tournament for Ivory.
“One of the key pieces of the team is that we are a team, and that they fought for each other all year,” Swanson said. “I expect they’ll rally for Michaela, but they’ll fight for Laurel as well. I think Laurel has done an exceptional job this year and has gotten us to this point. Now it’s [up] to us to continue it.”
While losing Ivory stings, the Cavaliers aren’t 16-1-3 solely because of Ivory’s work in goal. Virginia’s Meghan McCool and Diana Ordonez both rank in the top 25 nationally in goals per game. The duo has combined to find the back of the net 28 times this season.
Alexa Spaanstra leads the team with 12 assists and facilitates the offense from the midfield position. Ashlynn Serepcca (six) and Rebecca Jarrett (five) have each scored multiple goals this season and provide additional finishing ability for the Cavaliers.
Defensively, senior defenders Phoebe McClernon and Zoe Morse possess excellent experience. They’re a big reason why the Cavaliers’ defense ranks as one of the best in the nation.
All of the Cavaliers’ stats and wins have been accumulated against one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Virginia faced 10 opponents that were ranked at the time of the match, and went 8-1-1 in those matches.
To contrast, Radford hasn’t faced a ranked foe all season. The Cavaliers are battle-tested heading into the most important part of the season.
“I think the regular season, especially the nonconference piece coupled with the conference piece, I think has given us confidence,” Swanson said. “There’s not a lot we haven’t faced.”
Virginia’s program consistently ranks among the best in the nation, but the Cavaliers have yet to win a national title. For Swanson’s crew — which spent much of this season ranked No. 1 nationally — to hoist a championship trophy, the Cavaliers need to push forward after finally losing a game and losing their starting goalkeeper for the rest of the season.
“They’ve been very committed to growing as a team,” Swanson said. “I think this is part of growing. We’ve lost some players, Laurel going down, we’ve got to continue to grow as a team, and we’ve got to have others step up. I think this team’s been built for that. I think the players themselves have a lot of belief in one another, and we’re going to have to carry that through.”
