Blue Ridge at North Cross
What: VISAA Division II state championship
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Blue Ridge (8-3) defeated Christchurch, 43-40. North Cross (10-1) defeated Atlantic Shores, 42-0.
When Blue Ridge has the ball: The Barons showcased some playoff magic last week as backup quarterback Devin Walker threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns to lead Blue Ridge to a comeback win over Christchurch. Kenyon Carter, who has thrown for 1,669 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, returns this week to run the offense. Iceysis Lewis had a breakout game last week for the Barons with seven receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He also added more than 200 yards in returns and a touchdown on special teams. Trammell Thompson is the top option in the backfield, while Jacob Rice and Andy Nwaoko give Carter big targets in the passing game.
When North Cross has the ball: Isaac Harris has rushed for 1,295 yards and 24 touchdowns in the Raiders' single-back spread scheme. Quarterback Gabe Zappia has thrown for 2,229 yards and 29 touchdowns this season and has shown the ability to stretch the field. Zae Baines, a Temple commit, is his top target with 34 catches for 784 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ian Cann has 35 catches for 565 yards and seven touchdowns and James Jackson has added 538 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Aden Britton, a former standout at Blue Ridge, leads the team with 105.5 tackles. Jackson is the team’s top pass rusher with eight sacks, while Raleigh Cundiff and Jaedyn Young each have seven.
The skinny: The two teams met at the end of September in Roanoke and North Cross used a big second half to pull away for a 70-28 win. The Raiders have won four games in a row and their lone loss was to Division I program Trinity Episcopal. Blue Ridge shook off some late season struggles to win their last two games to reach the title game. The two teams have met 11 times since 2010 with North Cross winning the last two matchups. It’s also a rematch of the 2016 state championship game in which Blue Ridge rolled to a 41-14 win.
