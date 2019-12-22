"Your scan shows you have an aneurysm in your brain."
These are words that strike fear in the hearts of most people, as images of a "ticking time bomb" flood their consciousness.
Cerebral aneurysms are weak spots in blood vessels inside the brain. They swell slowly over time to resemble a berry on a branch, hence the name “berry aneurysm.” Berry aneurysms account for 90 percent of all brain aneurysms.
All aneurysms should be taken seriously, but just because a person has an aneurysm does not mean it ultimately will cause trouble. Some aneurysms are tiny and carry a low risk of bleeding. In these cases, simply checking on the aneurysm periodically using noninvasive imaging is all that is necessary.
However, some aneurysms grow large enough to rupture. The resulting bleeding in the brain carries a significant risk of disability and/or death. Ruptured aneurysms need to be treated, as do unruptured aneurysms that may be prone to rupture.
Treating brain aneurysms
In the past, cerebral aneurysms were secured using an open surgical method called “clipping.” A neurosurgeon would open the skull to expose the aneurysm and place a special surgical clip across the neck of the aneurysm to exclude it from the normal brain artery.
Surgical clipping was the mainstay of aneurysm treatment until 1995, when tiny platinum coils used to close off the aneurysm from inside the artery, called Guglielmi Detachable Coils (GDC), were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The first step in treatment is obtaining medical imaging to reveal the size, location and type of aneurysm in question. If the coiling method is the one selected to treat the aneurysm, a specially trained doctor called a neurointerventionalist uses an endovascular (through-the-artery) approach to enter the aneurysm and block it off from the inside with the special GDC coils.
Using catheters and guide wires designed specifically for this treatment, the neurointerventionalist inserts the catheter and guide wires into an artery through a small incision in the groin or wrist, and carefully navigates them into the area to be treated. At that point, a whole series of coils are inserted inside the aneurysm, with smaller coils being added inside the larger ones to create a “coil ball” similar to those Russian dolls that are nested one inside the other. The aneurysm is progressively blocked off, and once no more coils can be placed, the catheters are removed and the tiny incision is closed.
Not all aneurysms are amenable to simple coiling. Some may require the use of a stent, a flexible, perforated metallic tube used to cover the neck of the aneurysm. It acts as a barrier to keep the coils from escaping into the parent artery, where they could block blood flow and cause a stroke.
There are some situations where open surgery is better for the patient. For example, when a ruptured aneurysm has caused significant bleeding into the brain tissue, open surgery allows the neurosurgeon to clip the aneurysm and remove the blood clot at the same time.
Aneurysm treatment guidelines
I wish to reiterate that aneurysms need to be treated only if they are ruptured, are causing symptoms or have dangerous features, such as a large size or an irregular dome. Aneurysms also should be treated if they are associated with certain diseases or family traits that increase their risk of rupture.
When aneurysms are found incidentally, a person’s best course of action is to consult with a doctor who routinely sees patients with aneurysms. If endovascular treatment is recommended, most patients have surgery one day and are discharged the next. Follow-up appointments consist of MR angiography (MRA) and an office visit on a yearly basis for three years, or longer if necessary. Tiny aneurysms can be followed with MRA every two or three years if necessary.
While having a cerebral aneurysm may sound scary and is understandably a cause for concern, patients and their families can take heart that, today, we have powerful diagnostic and treatment options that enable us to provide safe, effective and life-saving care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.