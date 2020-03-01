Little ones are known to sneak into places they shouldn’t and put things in their mouths. That’s why most parents are fairly diligent when it comes to locking up cleaning supplies and moving medications out of reach. The trouble is, some poisoning dangers around the house are less obvious.
At the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVa Health System, half of the calls the team receives are related to accidents involving children younger than 6. These accidents may involve hidden poisoning dangers that are especially harmful for younger kids.
Disc or ‘button’ batteries
These shiny, coin-shaped batteries are so small, they’re easy to overlook and can quickly find their way into little mouths. If the batteries get stuck in the throat or esophagus, burns from toxic chemicals can result in as little as 45 minutes. Disc batteries are found in hearing aids, remote control devices and many games, books and toys that light up or make noise. Those singing greeting cards? They’re in those, too. Be sure kids are supervised when these items are within reach.
Liquid nicotine
With the influx of vaping, nicotine poisoning is on the rise. E-cigarettes or vaping devices often have refillable cartridges of “vape juice” or “e-liquid” that contain high amounts of nicotine. With brightly colored labels and sweet flavors, vape juice is easily mistaken for fruit juice or other beverages. Not only is the product incredibly dangerous to swallow, it also can be poisonous if spilled and absorbed through the skin. As little as one teaspoon could be deadly to a small child. If you use a vape pen, keep all vaping supplies securely stored. Even better: avoid partaking in front of your kids so they won’t be tempted to copycat.
Suitcases, purses, backpacks
Parents of young children may have done a thorough job of keeping dangerous products out of reach. But guests may bring these products into the home when they visit. Suitcases, purses and backpacks left around the house are a temptation for little hands, and you never know what they’ll find. Medication, nicotine and tobacco products, as well as hand sanitizer, all pose a threat. Always give guests a secure place to store belongings when children are present.
Carbon monoxide
Carbon monoxide is often overlooked because you can’t see it or smell it. Yet it’s a gas that is dispersed into the air anytime you burn a fuel. If the ventilation is lacking, the gas can build up indoors. Young children are especially vulnerable to the effects of carbon monoxide and may show symptoms sooner than adults. The problem: symptoms are often dismissed or attributed to other illnesses, like the flu. These symptoms might include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness and confusion. As a precaution, families should have a carbon monoxide detector in their home, especially if they are using a gas furnace, stove or generator.
When in doubt, call poison control
It takes no time at all for a child to get into something he or she shouldn’t. Often, parents discover clues that a bottle has been spilled or cabinet has been rummaged through, but they’re not sure whether their child has been exposed to a potential poisoning hazard. Rather than wait and see, it’s always best to call poison control.
The Blue Ridge Poison Center has experts available 24/7 for exactly this type of emergency. The team of nurses and medical toxicologists is trained to ask the right questions, identify symptoms of various types of poisoning and counsel callers on how to respond to a potential poisoning emergency. Often, the staff gives parents all of the information they need to evaluate and provide first aid to a child at home, saving them a trip to the emergency room. Parents even receive a call back to ensure kids are well. Calls to the poison center are free and confidential.
It’s important to note that poisonings don’t just happen to kids. Adults, too, may be unintentionally exposed to harmful products. Medication errors, accidental overdoses and chemical spills are all common dangers. Be sure to keep the number for Blue Ridge Poison Center in your list of contacts just in case. The number to call is (800) 222-1222.
To learn more, visit brpc.virginia.edu.
