Did you know that you play a huge role in the quality of health care that you get? Patients who participate in their own health care feel healthier and less fatigued and have a wider range of possibilities than those who don’t.
“Self-advocacy” is a trend that started with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It’s when you speak up or act in order to improve your situation. Your health care is a great example of where you should practice this skill, and your relationship with a doctor or nurse should be a partnership in which you participate. Sometimes it’s difficult to speak up, but you should expect a relationship with your healthcare provider to be based on mutual respect and professionalism.
The amount of time a doctor spends with you may be limited, so go to your appointment prepared. Remember to:
• Have a list of questions and ask yourself, “What do I really want to come out of the office knowing?”
• Make sure you have the doctor explain what he or she means if you don’t understand. If your health problems are complex, you may want to keep a notebook with your medications, recent visits and future appointments.
• Make a list of all your signs and symptoms to help the doctor make the correct diagnosis. List all your symptoms, noting when you have them and for how long. Do not assume something is not worth mentioning.
• Let the professionals diagnose you. If you feel the doctor might have missed something, ask if he or she has considered that problem. Be sure to ask questions about the disease or the treatment if you have any.
• If the doctor prescribes medication, be sure to follow the instructions. Ask what side effects to expect and how long you should take it. If you would like to avoid being on medication, say so, and ask if there is another way. Pay attention to how you feel. If you have a bad reaction, like a rash, call the doctor’s office right away. If you just feel a little uncomfortable, keep taking the medication to give your body a chance to adjust. If it does not seem to be working after a reasonable time, call your doctor, as the dosage may need to be adjusted or changed.
Regular checkups may seem routine, but these visits give you the chance to ask about anything that is bothering you. What comes up in your bloodwork or in your doctor’s examination may show a problem for which you have not yet felt symptoms.
Should you research your symptoms online? Often, what you find is scary. It is good to be knowledgeable, but do not try to diagnose yourself.
If you are not satisfied with what your doctor says, get a second opinion. Most insurances will pay for this in cases that require more than routine diagnoses. Often, the doctors will have very different approaches to the same problem, so don’t be afraid to ask why one doctor prefers one procedure and the other prefers another. Ultimately, it is your decision.
If you are not treated to your satisfaction, find a new doctor. Because health professionals are people, there are also those few who hold biases and prejudices. For example, if you are overweight, you may get a lecture. If you are dark-skinned, the nurse may mistakenly assume that you don’t feel pain like others do. Since the relationship should be based on mutual respect, this is unacceptable.
Finally, if you have complicated health needs, know that many hospitals have an advocate on staff who can help you understand your diagnoses and treatment plans. These people are ultimately paid for by the hospital, so know that you can hire a private patient advocate if you have the funds to afford it.
