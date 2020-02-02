Approximately every 40 seconds, an American will have a myocardial infarction or heart attack, according to the American Heart Association. Fortunately, thanks to advances in hospital treatment, the vast majority of these patients will survive.
Surviving a heart attack, however, is just the beginning. We now know that achieving the best long-term outcome after this complex cardiac event requires ongoing, comprehensive care, as well as the patient’s active participation in his or her recovery.
That’s why some leading medical centers, including UVa Health System, have developed entire programs dedicated to heart attack recovery. The goal: to help patients navigate the many life changes required to manage their heart disease risk factors, prevent future heart problems and improve their health overall.
Here are some of the key reasons to seek out one of these programs if you or a loved one has experienced a heart attack.
More control
Heart attack is traumatic, both physically and psychologically, for the patient. You may be anxious, exhausted and perhaps scared of what the future holds. Family members, too, may be fearful and overwhelmed.
Having a recovery road map based on your individual needs takes the guesswork out of what comes next after you leave the hospital. It empowers you to regain control after a period of helplessness and uncertainty. In fact, if you’re like many patients, a heart attack may be a wake-up call to encourage you to turn your life around and adopt healthier habits. Having a plan in hand is a positive first step.
Greater awareness
Awareness and education are the foundation of a successful recovery. You need a direct line of communication to care providers who can take the time to answer questions and provide guidance. Heart attack patients treated at UVa are scheduled for a follow-up appointment to be seen at the Heart Attack Recovery Clinic within one week of being discharged from the hospital. Here, you’ll meet with a cardiologist, exercise physiologist, pharmacist, social worker, nurse specialist and dietitian, who will educate you on every aspect of your recovery — from the physical and emotional challenges to the logistical hurdles, such as insurance coverage.
Better medication management
After a heart attack, patients are typically prescribed new medications that are crucial to recovery and help prevent future cardiac events. Unfortunately, managing multiple drugs can be challenging. It may take more than one discussion with a provider to get a clear understanding of why and how these medications should be taken, not to mention how they may interact with medications you were already taking before the heart attack. As part of a dedicated recovery program, you’ll have access to providers who can help you adapt your medication regimen appropriately. And if cost is an issue, the heart attack recovery team often can find more affordable options.
Supervised rehabilitation
You may have a fresh perspective and good intentions after surviving a heart attack, but some old habits can be tough to break. That’s why cardiac rehabilitation is such an important part of heart attack recovery. While cardiac rehab is optional, all patients are encouraged to make it a part of their recovery program. There’s no better way to regain strength and build confidence.
Patients typically begin cardiac rehabilitation two weeks after being discharged from the hospital. This six- to 12-week supervised exercise program provides a safe, supportive environment for patients to begin or return to fitness regimens.
The staff members use heart monitors to keep tabs on a patient’s heart rate, blood pressure, heart rhythm and more during exercise to safely guide him or her through a variety of aerobic and strength training activities, based on his or her own individual needs and limitations. With this clinical supervision comes a sense of security; patients know what levels of activity are safe for them. Plus, they’re not alone. Cardiac rehab is a group program, and having others nearby who have had similar experiences is a motivator and a source of comfort for many patients and their families.
Of course, exercise is just one element of a heart-healthy lifestyle. High-quality cardiac rehab programs offer a variety of services to help patients make better, healthier choices. This includes nutrition counseling, smoking cessation, risk factor management, stress relief and more.
To learn more about the UVa Heart Attack Recovery Clinic, visit uvahealth.com.
