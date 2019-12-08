Talking with your teenage daughter can be a challenge. Make that discussion about something as personal as her menstrual cycle, and you’re likely to get some major eye roll. But despite the potentially awkward exchange, it’s important to open the lines of communication with your daughter about her reproductive health.
This goes beyond just giving her tips about how to manage the logistics of her period. It also includes educating her on signs to look out for that may indicate a health concern. Below are some of the signs that your daughter may need to see a physician.
Delayed start
The average age for a girl to begin menstruating is 12 years old, but she may get her period any time between the ages of 10 and 15. Breast development and pubic hair are typically the first signs of puberty, with menstruation beginning one to two years later.
It may be time to talk to your pediatrician if:
• Your daughter hasn’t started her period by age 15 and has no other signs of puberty.
• She’s been showing signs of puberty — breast development, pubic hair — for two years or more, but hasn't started menstruating.
Delayed menstruation may run in the family; if Mom and Grandma were late bloomers, then your daughter may be, too. Athletes and girls who are underweight or overweight may start late. But there also could be a more serious health problem to address, such as an anatomic abnormality, a medical condition or hormonal imbalance.
Irregular cycles
Although it’s not uncommon for a girl’s cycle to be irregular the first year or two after menstruation begins, she should still mention it to her doctor if she’s missing periods. For a girl who is sexually active, even one missed period should be addressed to rule out pregnancy, of course. But going longer stretches, up to three to six months without a cycle, may indicate a medical concern.
One of the most common reasons for irregular periods is polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which is a hormonal imbalance most prevalent among girls who are overweight and those who have a family history of PCOS or diabetes. Some women with PCOS are at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, and they may need help from a physician to become pregnant. Identifying PCOS early and monitoring young women will reduce these risks.
Other causes of menstrual irregularity may include an overactive or underactive thyroid, stress, undereating or too much exercise, all of which can lead to health problems. That’s why it’s important to make your daughter aware that not having a period isn’t something to celebrate or ignore. To help her keep track of when her period occurs, encourage her to download a period tracker phone app. There are many to choose from, and they can provide invaluable information if she ever has an issue with her cycle.
Pain and heavy bleeding
Pain and bleeding can be subjective and difficult to measure. However, as a general rule of thumb, if a girl has tried taking the recommended dose of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) drugs like ibuprofen, but is still missing school or activities due to painful or heavy periods, then she should see a physician.
Most often, the cause is primary dysmenorrhea, or cramping, caused by normal uterine contractions. Less common causes of painful periods in adolescents are anatomic problems with the ovaries or uterus.
If heavy bleeding is the issue, a doctor may need to rule out a bleeding disorder. Although rare, bleeding disorders can be an explanation for excessive menstrual bleeding resulting in anemia, as well as other symptoms, like frequent nosebleeds and easy bruising.
A doctor also can determine if your daughter may be at risk for endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that makes up the lining of the uterus is also present outside of the uterus in the pelvis. Endometriosis is more difficult to diagnose, as it requires a surgery to acquire a tissue sample, so doctors typically will rule out other possible causes of heavy and painful periods first.
Is it time to see a specialist?
If your daughter is experiencing any of the problems above, you can take her to an adolescent specialist or gynecologist. However, note that a pelvic exam is often not necessary at the initial visit. Most pediatricians are trained to manage and treat adolescent health concerns as well, so your daughter may be more comfortable seeing her regular care provider, especially if that person is a female.
To learn more about the teen health services available at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/teen-health.
