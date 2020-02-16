With February as American Heart Month, I think it is an appropriate time to discuss a disturbing trend that may directly impact you or someone you love.
Heart attack remains a leading cause of death in the United States, and someone in the United States experiences a heart attack every 40 seconds. We are fortunate enough to live in an area with a robust emergency medical response system with well-trained and devoted paramedics who rapidly respond to 911 calls. Technological advances have enabled first responders in the field to not only rapidly assess people with chest pain and transport them quickly to the hospital, but also obtain electrocardiograms in the field.
The electrocardiogram, or ECG (EKG, if you prefer Greek over Latin), can identify a specific type of heart attack called a STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction). People with a STEMI typically have an occluded or blocked coronary artery that results in the heart attack and places the individual at very high risk of sudden death due to a fatal heart rhythm or heart failure.
If a person with chest pain or severe shortness of breath is found to have an ECG showing STEMI in the field, the ECG is then transmitted to the hospital from the ambulance ahead of arrival, which enables activation of a special protocol. The expression “Time is muscle” is a proven cornerstone in cardiology, as studies have shown that the sooner the coronary artery is opened, the sooner normal blood flow to the muscle of the heart is restored and halts the ongoing damage or death of the heart muscle.
By sending the ECG to the hospital, the ambulance crew sets in motion, well ahead of the patient’s arrival, a life-saving protocol so the paramedics, nurses, cardiac cath lab techs, and physicians can rapidly initiate appropriate medical therapy and transfer the patient to the cardiac catheterization lab. There, the blocked coronary artery can be opened through a minimally invasive procedure with coronary angioplasty and placement of a coronary stent.
And, so, now you are probably wondering, “What is the disturbing trend?”
During the past year, more than 50% of patients who presented to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital with STEMI went to the Emergency Department via personal vehicles. Several of these patients drove themselves to the ED.
As discussed above, patients with chest pain may be having a heart attack that places them at high risk of a fatal heart rhythm. Ventricular fibrillation may come on without warning following onset of chest pain, resulting in sudden loss of consciousness and death. This places the driver with chest pain at risk not only of death, but also of causing a fatal car accident involving other people on the road. If you are thinking of driving yourself to the hospital with chest pain, it’s not just your life that’s at risk. Think also about the family with little kids you are putting at risk.
Additionally, a family member driving you is not much better off. If I develop a fatal heart rhythm on the way to the hospital, I would much rather have a trained paramedic in the back of the ambulance with me who can rapidly shock my heart back into a normal rhythm and provide CPR than having a panicked love one have to pull over the car and try to do CPR and call 911.
Chest pain is a serious issue and should be treated as such. While some people may be concerned about the cost of an ambulance or not wanting to “make a big deal out of it,” my response is you only have one life and you can’t take it with you. If you or someone you love develops chest pain, please call 911 rather than driving to the emergency department.
