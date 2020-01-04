Bike helmets, football helmets and hockey helmets are no-brainers. That is, most of us strap on the necessary headgear before taking part in one of these activities. But what about snow skiing, snowboarding or even sledding?
Protecting your head — and your kids’ heads — during these winter activities is just as important as covering up during cycling or contact sports. That’s because the combination of high speeds, multiple obstacles and slippery conditions associated with these cold-weather activities put you at increased risk for traumatic brain injury (TBI), which may range in severity from mild to life-threatening.
Thanks to recent research studies, we now know that even a mild TBI or concussion can lead to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s later in life if it happens repeatedly. So preventing a blow to the head should be a priority during any activity in which that is a possibility. The best way to do that: Wear a helmet. In fact, some studies have shown that wearing the right head protection can reduce TBI by as much as 60 percent.
The helmet matters
Of course, not just any old helmet will do; a bike helmet won’t provide you the right protection out on the slopes, for example. That’s because helmets are designed differently, depending on the sports for which they’re worn. Much of that design is based on the obstacle you’re most likely to hit and where on the head the impact may occur.
A ski helmet should cover the ears and the back of the head, especially for beginner skiers, who are more likely to fall backwards. Snowboarding helmets have a similar design and function — just a different aesthetic or look than a ski helmet — so they may be worn for either activity in a pinch. For sledding, ski helmets are recommended, but any helmet is better than no helmet.
Most shops or resorts that rent equipment will include helmets along with boots and skis, or make them available for a nominal fee. Before you decline, try one on. Modern helmets are not as cumbersome as you might think. They are adjustable, lightweight and keep your head warm. Some even have fancy Bluetooth speakers that allow you to listen to music or make a phone call.
Signs of TBI
Accidents on the slopes are rare, but they do happen. If your child, a friend or loved one suffers a head injury, it’s important to monitor him or her closely for signs of concussion. Often, the symptoms are subtle and may include:
• headache
• light sensitivity
• confusion
• nausea
If these mild symptoms subside after a couple of hours of rest, there may be no need to seek medical attention. However, if symptoms persist for more than 12 hours or worsen, it’s important to see a doctor as soon as possible. Signs of a more serious problem include:
• vomiting
• double vision or blurred vision
• problems with balance or coordination
• irritability and mood swings
• excessive sleepiness
• talking jibberish
Physicians who are specially trained in concussion treatment protocols, including those at UVa Health System, can gauge the severity of the injury and recommend next steps. Most likely, this will include getting plenty of rest, limiting screen time and sitting out from athletic activities until all symptoms subside. The duration of this rest period varies depending on gender and age, but recovery in healthy young adults is typically between five to 10 days.
Not giving the brain time to heal before returning to an activity leaves people vulnerable to more concussions in a short period, which can cause amplified problems, especially for those younger than 24. These may include chronic headaches or ongoing difficulty with attention, memory and concentration.
To learn more about the treatment of TBI, visit uvahealth.com/services/neurology/tbi-concussion.
