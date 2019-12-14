Around this time of year, a lot of attention is devoted to safely preparing a turkey. But what about other foods that commonly complement, or are the basis of, a holiday meal? Many of these foods — even those entirely plant-based — can be responsible for preventable food-borne illnesses.
The staples of many gatherings are home-prepared meats and vegetables. These items can be at a significant risk for food-borne illness because people place these foods out on the counter (after everyone gets their first helping) for more than four hours. Whole cooked hams, turkeys and plant-based casseroles are frequently allowed to sit at room temperature for hours on end and may be handled by many different people.
During that time at room temperature, the surface of the meat (or cooked vegetables, if prepared by unwashed hands) could be culturing a medically significant number of pathogenic bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus. Staphylococci are present in the throat, nasal passages and on the skin and hair of 50% or more of healthy individuals. The organism, given the right conditions and enough time, produces a heat-resistant toxin that can’t destroyed by cooking. Even reheating leftovers to 165 degrees F would not protect you from this pathogen.
The best way to lower the risk is to keep hot food hot (135 degrees F or more) and cold foods cold (41 degrees F) rather than keeping them out at room temperature. Leave foods out less than 2 hours and split large batches of warm food into shallow pans for rapid cooling. Cool leftover foods to 41 degrees within six hours after serving. Many mistakenly believe that an animal product must be in a food before it’s classified as potentially hazardous, but cooked vegetable dishes, such as broccoli casseroles, beans and yams, also can pose problems. Even desserts can be hazardous in the right conditions. For example, pumpkin and sweet potato pies require refrigeration to remain safe. They are moist and can support bacterial growth if touched by someone with soiled hands. Whatever the food source, keep any dish either hot or cold, and try to minimize the amount of time it’s kept at room temperature.
Reheated leftovers may represent the greatest risk. You should reheat leftovers only once, or reheat individual portions one serving at a time. Keep the remaining leftovers refrigerated, but for no longer than four days — or label and date foods for freezing. If you plan to consume everything, heat it all up to at least 165 degrees and throw out what is uneaten. Any leftover that has been out longer than four hours and handled by multiple people should be discarded.
Protect ready-to-eat foods from people with soiled hands. The reality is that many of us are overly casual about handwashing. Think about how many people blow their noses, use the restroom or smoke a cigarette and never wash their hands. You can’t control what people do, but you can supply plenty of clean serving utensils to minimize handling.
Only people in good health should be making food for others. If you are the host and are start to experience symptoms such as fever, nausea, diarrhea or vomiting, consider rescheduling the holiday meal until you are well. If you plan to attend a family gathering, but start experiencing these symptoms, stay home and get a “rain check” on sharing the leftovers.
To help enjoy your holiday meals, remember the basic rules of food safety: cook foods to proper temperature; keep them cold; keep them hot; stay away from food preparation when sick; and wash your hands frequently. With that in mind, you can be assured of a safer and healthier food event, regardless of the season. Employing good food safety practices are just another way of showing love to your family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.