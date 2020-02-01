» AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers through April in Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
» Albemarle Fire Corps seeks volunteers to fill a number of positions, including family support, fundraising coordinator, special events, photographer, videographer, fire historian, graphic artist, archivist, recruitment of Fire Corps members, smoke detector program, fire prevention educator, interpretive services and Fire/EMS training role player. (434) 296-5822.
» Building Goodness Foundation seeks volunteers for building and renovation projects in Virginia, Haiti and Central America. Tasks include constructing and renovating clinics, specialized housing, schools and community centers. buildinggoodness.org. (434) 973-0993.
» The Center seeks volunteers to fill a variety of needs. Volunteer openings at The Center and in the community are listed at thecentercville.org. Training is provided. (434) 974-7756.
» Charlottesville Community Bikes presents volunteer mechanic night for repairing donated bikes from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at 405 Avon St. cvillecommunitybikes.com. (434) 260-0893.
» Computers4Kids seeks to match volunteer mentors with youths in middle and high school who could benefit from positive adult role models. Mentor pairs meet for one hour a week for nine months and work together on technology projects. Details and volunteer applications are available at computers4kids.net. (434) 817-1121.
» County of Louisa seeks citizens to serve on the Monticello Area Community Action Agency Board. Appointees serve four-year terms, and the board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. (540) 967-0401.
» Fluvanna County Emergency Services seeks volunteers of all types. A complete list of volunteers needed, training schedules and details is available at fluvannacounty.org/services/emergency-services/emsvolunteer or (434) 591-1910.
» Fluvanna SPCA seeks volunteers to serve on the FSCPA Board of Directors. Send an email of interest listing relevant experience to president@fspca.org. (434) 591-0123.
» Friends in Schools Helping, sponsored by Jefferson Area Board for Aging, seeks volunteers to mentor children. Details are available at jabacares.org/fish. (434) 817-5226.
» Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Humpback Rocks, seeks volunteers to work on parkway projects, including tree planting, clearing brush and providing interpretive and educational services to aid parkway staff members. (540) 943-4716.
» Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is seeking volunteers to act as advocates to work alongside partner families during the Habitat process. cvillehabitat.org or (434) 293-9066.
» Habitat for Humanity Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
» International Hospitality Program seeks volunteers to help with hosting overseas students at the University of Virginia. The program also seeks board members from the community to assume the roles of secretary, treasurer and internet managers. Details are available by email to ihphosting@gmail.com or (703) 863-6971.
» The James Madison Museum seeks volunteers who are interested in history and being part of a small-museum environment. thejamesmadisonmuseum.org or (540) 672-1776.
» Jefferson Area Board for Aging seeks volunteers to become trained ACA insurance counselors and assist clients with obtaining health insurance coverage during the open enrollment period. (434) 817-5226.
» Literacy Volunteers seeks volunteers to tutor adults in reading, writing or speaking English. No prior experience is necessary. New tutor training is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12. literacyforall.org or (434) 977-3838.
» Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. MadisonGreeneHumane Society.com or (434) 985-3203.
» Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle is seeking volunteers for its home-delivery meal program in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, including Crozet and Scottsville. Weekly and “on-call” drivers are needed each weekday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Training is provided. cvil lemeals.org or (434) 293-4364.
» Orange Downtown Alliance seeks volunteers to help with events during the year, including Holiday Village. Details by email to lwha235400@aol.com. theoda.org.
» Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates seeks caring volunteers to advocate for abused or neglected children in court. No special experience or legal background required, but minimum age is 21. pcasa.org, advancement@pcasa.org or (434) 971-7515.
» Rockfish Valley Community Orchestra seeks volunteers. The orchestra meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays in the Rockfish Lounge at 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. nelsoncounty-va.gov/Organization/rockfish-valley-community-orchestra/. (434) 946-7834.
» Schoolhouse Thrift Shop seeks volunteers. schoolhousethriftshop.com. (434) 973-2271.
» Service Dogs of Virginia seeks volunteers to assist with puppy care and night and weekend dog care. Details are available at servicedogsva.org or (434) 295-9503.
» Sexual Assault Resource Agency seeks volunteers for school-based prevention programs and for outreach programs. saracville.org/volunteer or (434) 295-7273.
» Thomas Jefferson Foundation seeks volunteers for the Thomas Jefferson Visitor Center, Jefferson Library, Center for Historic Plants and special events at Monticello. volunteer@mon ticello.org or (434) 984-9869.
» Transition Cville seeks volunteers with all types of skill sets to participate in the group’s goals of sustainability and caring for the environment. Details are available at transitioncville.org, freeman.joanie@gmail.com or (434) 987-1026.
» United Way of Greater Charlottesville has a Volunteer Center with more than 180 nonprofit agencies and schools looking for volunteers. (434) 972-1701.
» UVa Medical Center Gift Shop seeks volunteers to staff the gift shop for three- or four-hour shifts. No experience required. uvahealth.com/volunteer or (434) 924-5251.
