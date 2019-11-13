Boys individuals
1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): Region 3C champ in 15:44
2. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): Region 4B champ in 15:56
3. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): 16:24 at Region 3C
4. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): Region 5D champ in 16:10
5. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
6. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): 15:59 at VISAA Division 2 meet
7. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): 16:09 at Region 3C
8. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 16:17 at Region 3C
9. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:35 at Region 5D
10. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:44 at Region 5D
11. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:48 at Region 5D
12. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 16:30 at JD Meet
13. Thomas Kallen (Western, Jr.): 16:35 at Region 3C
14. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 16:40 at Region 3C
15t. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 17:02 at Region 3C
15t. Hunter Ray (Monticello, Jr.): 17:00 at Region 3C
15t. Owen Shifflett (Western, Fr.): 16:42 at Region 3C
15t. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 16:52 at Region 4B
Boys teams
1t. Albemarle: Region 5D champion, 16:42 avg
1t. Western Albemarle: Region 3C champion, 16:12 avg.
3. Louisa: Region 4B runner-up, 17:03 avg.
4. Monticello: 6th at Region 3C, 18:05 avg.
5. Charlottesville: 7th at Region 3C, 18:24 avg.
Girls individuals
1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): Region 5D champ in 19:00
2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:06 at Region 4B
3. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): Region 3C Champ in 19:26
4. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, Fr.): 19:34 at Region 3C
5. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 19:35 at Region 3C
6. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 20:01 at Region 3C
7. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 20:02 at Region 3C
8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 20:29 at Region 5D
9. Olivia St. Amand (Albemarle, Fr.): 20:31 at Region 5D
10. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 21:00 at Region 5D
11. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 21:03 at Region 3C
12. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Fr.): 20:58 at Region 5D
13. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): 20:49 at Region 4B
14. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:11 at Region 3C
15t. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 21:19 at Region 4B
15t. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): 21:18 at Region 5D
Girls team
1. Western Albemarle: Region 3C champion, 20:27 avg.
2. Albemarle: Region 5D champion, 20:24 avg.
3. Louisa: 3rd at Region 4B, 21:16 avg.
4. Fluvanna: 4th at Region 3C, 21:39 avg.
5. Charlottesville: Did not race
