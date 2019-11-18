Zach Mallia emerged as the staff ace for the Western Albemarle baseball team last spring with clutch performances on the hill.
The senior right-hander hopes to continue to build on that reputation at the next level after verbally committing to play baseball at UNC-Greensboro.
“It’s the biggest relief I’ve had in my life,” Mallia said. “Ever since I can remember, I’ve said to everyone that I was going to play Division I baseball. Sometimes it sounded reasonable, others not so much, but now that I’ve reached my goal, it’s hard not to get really excited about it.”
The 6-foot-4 standout was a presence on the mound and at the plate last season for the Warriors. He hit .319 and led the team with five home runs and 15 RBI as the big bat in the middle of the lineup. In addition, he also scored 10 runs on the season.
On the hill, Mallia posted a 2-1 record in 10 appearances and posted an ERA of 1.58. He fanned 36 batters in 26.2 innings of work and opposing batters hit just .148 against him.
The first team all-district and Region 3C performer is projected to join the Spartans’ staff as a pitcher in 2021 for UNCG Coach Billy Godwin.
“UNCG had the perfect mix of everything you would want in a school as a baseball player,” Mallia said. “Great coaching, a great schedule, not far from home and a great business program for school.”
The Spartans posted 34 wins in Godwin’s first season in charge of the program and reached the third round of the Southern Conference Tournament. He coached at East Carolina for 10 years before serving as an amateur scout for the New York Yankees.
Mallia said he’s excited to work with Godwin.
“Once I visited UNCG, my choice became clear,” Mallia said. “The coaching really sold me. Coach Godwin’s track record and knowledge about all things pitching was too appealing not to take on the offer. The staff that Coach Godwin brought in this year is awesome. They all had really good energy and really want to continue a winning tradition at UNCG.”
The Western Albemarle product said Godwin is intrigued by the way he commands the zone with his fastball. The UNCG staff also is impressed with his ability to get batters out with his slider in strikeout counts. Godwin and his staff believe he can contribute early.
“I really want to make a splash at the next level and get my name out there,” Mallia said. “I want to go out and compete every time I’m on the mound. I know D-I hitters are a whole other animal and I really want to be able to dominate at that level. They expect me to get even better once they work with me.”
In the classroom, Mallia plans to pursue a degree in business administration and management.
“The goal is to try and play some form of professional baseball, whether that’s in the minor leagues or higher, but if baseball doesn’t work out, the goal is to eventually run a large-scale business,” he said.
Mallia noted that he had interest from a number of schools, but UNCG was a no-brainer selection for him.
“Playing ball at the next level means everything to me,” he said. “At this point, I’ve made baseball my life and just being able to get to this point is amazing. The recruiting process can be really stressful and it’s great to see that my parents can finally rest when it comes to that.”
As for this upcoming spring, Mallia said there’s still one thing left for him to accomplish before he graduates from Western.
“I want to win a state championship with Western Albemarle,” he said. “I would really like to have an even better year than last year, but my ultimate goal is to help get Coach [Skip] Hudgins and the guys a ring in any way possible.”
