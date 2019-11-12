Sterling Hull was cut from the Western Albemarle volleyball team in each of her first two varsity seasons in high school.
Instead of sulking, the senior used it as motivation to excel in another sport.
Two years later, Hull is all smiles after verbally committing to run track and cross country at James Madison University.
“Having this opportunity to run in college means a lot to me,” Hull said. “I never would have even imagined this was possible a few years ago. I decided to try indoor/outdoor track and that led to starting cross country my junior year. I definitely had a lot to learn and I still do, but my coaches are amazing and have helped me through every step of the way. I am really looking forward to running at the next level and I’m grateful for my high school coaches and teammates and all the support I’ve had along the way.”
Hull proved to be a natural as a distance runner for the Warriors. Last winter, she won state gold in the 4x800-meter relay at the state indoor track meet and was third in the 1,000 meters and 1,600 meters.
That success carried over to the spring, as captured gold again in the 4x800-meter relay and was state runner-up in the 1,600. She also was fourth in the 4x400-meter relay.
This weekend, Hull will look to lead the Western Albemarle girls cross country team to a state championship at the VHSL Class 3 cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem. Projected as one of the top qualifiers in her division, Hull could be in line for individual hardware too.
“State is this week and I’ve had a personal goal since the beginning of the year to break 19 minutes,” Hull said. "I want to continue to train well, stay healthy and go into states prepared to run my best race possible. A few of my teammates share a similar goal, so we’re really going to try to push each other. I’m looking forward to our entire team giving it our best effort at states.”
That same competitive drive had led her to an opportunity to continue her running career at the next level. After meeting JMU cross country coach Dave Rinker and his staff, the dream became more of a reality.
“When I went to visit JMU, I was really impressed with Coach Rinker and the way he described the program. I love how he tailors the training to the individual needs of each runner, while still keeping the team culture a high priority,” Hull said. “I think the coaches liked the fact that my times continued to improve over last year and also my ability to run a range of different events.”
She was impressed with the individualized training plan for each athlete. The Western Albemarle product also appreciated the access to a strong support staff, including athletic trainers, strength and conditioning trainers and academic support.
“It’s reassuring to know that JMU offers so much support to the runners,” Hull said. “Coach Rinker evaluates each runner’s strengths and weaknesses and then trains them in a way that will benefit them and the team. He also selects the right runners for each race and I have total confidence that whatever plan he has for me will best serve the team.”
Hull’s immediate rapport with Rinker and his staff as well as the quick bond she formed with current members of the team on her official visit were huge selling points. Not to mention the great academic standards at the school and the program’s proximity to her home in Crozet helped her make her decision.
“Accepting the offer from Coach Rinker was not a difficult decision at all because JMU was always at the top of my list,” Hull said. “I first visited campus back in the spring of my junior year and immediately felt a connection. Everyone was very welcoming and positive and made me feel at home. The coaches provided a lot of helpful information about the program and the team planned special events we could get to know each other better. It was a really great experience and left me with a very positive impression of JMU.”
Hull plans to major in elementary education with the idea of going into the teaching. At Western Albemarle, she’s involved in the Teaching Cadet program at Brownsville Elementary, where she attended school nearly a decade ago.
“I think elementary school is an important time in a child’s life and I hope to make a positive impact on their lives,” Hull said. “I’m working on Ms. [Brittany] Moore’s kindergarten class and she’s been a great inspiration to me.”
Hull received interest from several programs, but her heart kept pulling her back to Harrisonburg.
“I definitely feel a sense of relief now that I’ve committed because I’m more certain than ever that JMU will be a great fit for me,” Hull said.
“I had interest from other schools and visited a few, but JMU was my first official visit,” Hull said. "I was so impressed with the program and academics that I knew JMU was the right choice for me so I decided not to pursue other options.”
With her decision behind her, Hull can now focus on wrapping up the cross country season as well as looking forward to more success during indoor and outdoor track season. She is excited about the opportunity to experience life as a college athlete.
“In addition to focusing on academics, my goal is to contribute as much as I possibly can to the team and push myself to new limits,” Hull sad. “I want to continue to work hard during summer training so I will be prepared for the challenges to come during the season. Learning to successfully balance school and running at the collegiate level will be challenging, but my goal is to find what works best for me.”
The senior is also appreciative of her high school coaches and teammates for helping her find her calling in track.
“It’s been an honor to be a member of Western Albemarle’s cross country and track teams,” Hull said. “I can’t thank my coaches and my parents enough for all the time and effort they invested in me. My teammates have been a constant source of encouragement and inspiration and I’m grateful for all the friendships I have made.”
