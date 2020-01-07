Wintergreen opens

Skiers ride up a lift Monday at Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County. The resort officially opened for the winter season on Saturday with a new electronic ticketing system and improved snowmaking capabilities.

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen has announced a $1 million donation to its endowment fund, $500,000 of which is a challenge match.

The gift comes from Mary Beth Smyth and the Smyth Foundation, according to a release from the group; the Smyth family long supported the foundation and the Wintergreen community.

"This is a significant gift that will help ensure the protection of unique and rare ecosystems and will promote education of both adults and students from the surrounding region," the release said.

"We urge Wintergreen residents, guests, and all those who benefit from the Foundation’s work to help us meet the challenge grant portion of this generous donation."

For more information about The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen, visit twnf.org.

