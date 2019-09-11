Quotable
“I feel very strongly that’s a misuse of county funds,” said board member Steve Koleszar about a $2 million plan to install electronic locks and a camera buzz-in system at all county schools. His motion to eliminate the plan was voted down as a School Board meeting last month.
Stat of the Month
13,979 — How many students are attending Albemarle County this school year, as of Sept. 4. That’s 246 students more than what officials projected. In the city schools, enrollment dipped slightly, matching projections.
Election 2019
The election for local School Boards is gearing up, and I’ve been speaking with some candidates about their priorities.
Chris Meyer:School reconfiguration a priority for Charlottesville School Board candidate
Juliana Ko Arsali:Rivanna District School Board candidate wants to prioritize social-emotional learning
Judy Le: Parent, magazine editor seeks seat on Albemarle School Board
Ellen Osborne: Osborne to run for Scottsville school board seat
