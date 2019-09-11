20190815_cdp_news_fest_p5.jpg

Katherine Knott/The Daily Progress Albemarle County schools staff and Southwood community members celebrate the new school year at the ninth annual Southwood Back to School festival on Wednesday.

“I feel very strongly that’s a misuse of county funds,” said board member Steve Koleszar about a $2 million plan to install electronic locks and a camera buzz-in system at all county schools. His motion to eliminate the plan was voted down as a School Board meeting last month.

13,979 — How many students are attending Albemarle County this school year, as of Sept. 4. That’s 246 students more than what officials projected. In the city schools, enrollment dipped slightly, matching projections.

The election for local School Boards is gearing up, and I’ve been speaking with some candidates about their priorities. 

 

