Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN NELSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN AUGUSTA COUNTY IN WESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 600 PM EDT. * AT 501 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM FREE UNION TO CROZET TO NEAR AFTON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHARLOTTESVILLE, CROZET, SCHUYLER, FREE UNION, AFTON, CAMPBELL, WESTMORELAND, HOLLYMEAD, IVY, SCOTTSVILLE, ESMONT, NORTH GARDEN, COVESVILLE, YANCEY MILLS, STONY POINT, FLORDON, SCOTT STADIUM, FABER, COBHAM AND CISMONT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH