Hello, my most AMAZING artists!

I hope you all are well. I miss all of you but luckily I brought your sweet faces home with me. I have been putting your monochromatic self portraits into one large masterpiece! It has brought me so much joy to work on this project and have a little bit of you with me still. I hope you are finding time to do things that bring you joy, too. Take care and I'll see you soon.

Love, Mrs. Nutter

