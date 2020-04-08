Hey there, Kindergartners!!!
I miss you very much. Thank you for doing your best work on your seat work and your reading homework while we are all away from school. I am so proud of you. Once the quarantine is over, we will get together and have a celebration!!! I love you and miss you will all my heart!
Much love,
Mrs. Darlene Parks Colón ❤️❤️❤️
