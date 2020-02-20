DEAR ABBY: My daughter, “Heidi,” is 39. She is successful, owns her own business and lives with her boyfriend of five years. I’ll call him Rick. She has decided to tie the knot with Rick with a nice, somewhat big wedding.
As Heidi has gotten older, she has become self-centered and controlling, and she puts Rick down cruelly. I think he’s a good guy, but maybe just not for her.
What’s making me uncomfortable is, my daughter has told only me that she’s doing all this wedding stuff without getting an actual marriage license. I don’t even know if Rick is aware. I looked this up and saw that some people are now having “commitment ceremonies.” When I tried to talk to her about it, she became defensive, cut me off, and then sent me a nasty email. So now I just step back.
When I think of the guests, I feel she should be honest and call it what it is. We are presently not communicating because I won’t respond to that kind of email. I won’t argue with her. But I don’t know where to go at this point. I’m worried about her state of mind. She is supposedly seeing a therapist, and a few weeks back I suggested she and Rick get marriage counseling. I would love to hear your thoughts.
— TRADITIONAL MOM
DEAR TRADITIONAL MOM: Your daughter is an adult, and if you refuse to have anything to do with this charade, I would understand. When guests are invited to a “wedding,” gifts are expected. If it’s a production that’s only for show, the couple is committing fraud.
When couples marry, they must first take out a marriage license, which BOTH must sign. No license, no marriage. Unless your daughter’s boyfriend is completely clueless, she won’t be able to slip this by him. Although people do have commitment ceremonies these days, guests should be told that is what they will be witnessing, and both partners should agree on it.
