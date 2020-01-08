DEAR ABBY: We need advice about how to respond to friends and family who poke fun or show disdain because of our healthy lifestyle. We are in our 60s. We rarely eat out, and when we do, we avoid fast food. We cook most of our meals with an emphasis on vegetables, fruits, fish and chicken. We exercise regularly and have occasional treats. We have no chronic illnesses and aren’t on any medications.
For some reason, our food choices rub people the wrong way. If we are asked why we are in good health, we answer, “Over the years, we’ve learned not to consume foods or beverages that make us feel bad.” If we’re invited out to eat and order the baked salmon with broccoli instead of the burger and fries, we hear, “Your diet is so BORING.” We usually laugh and shrug it off, but we don’t think our diet is boring. We simply enjoy being healthy and know that food is “medicine.” Should we continue to keep our mouths shut?
— HEALTHY LIVING
DEAR HEALTHY: YEP! Your friends and family react the way they do because seeing you eat the way you do makes them feel self-conscious about their own food choices. Continue laughing and shrugging to age 100. The others may not be as fortunate as you.
DEAR ABBY: How do you cut off a person who talks constantly without a break?
By the time there’s a lull in her speech, I have forgotten what I wanted to add to the conversation.
— WORD IN EDGEWISE
DEAR WORD: I have encountered compulsive talkers like her. They are exhausting. Remember, she has to breathe SOMETIME. The minute she starts to inhale, start talkin’!
