DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for 45 years. When she moved out of our bedroom, I was shocked. I thought she didn’t love me anymore. Then I realized that both our sleeping habits have changed over the years.
She snores, and I toss and turn. She needs the room dark, while I like a night light so I can see while I walk to the bathroom. I didn’t realize our sleeping arrangement was going to change. We still love each other, but just sleep in different rooms. Is this normal?
— WONDERING
DEAR WONDERING: The reason for the change is what’s important. In your case, it’s not because of discord or lack of love. Your new arrangement is not an indication that there is trouble in your relationship. Many couples do this. Stop worrying about whether this is normal and be glad you have a solution that works.
DEAR ABBY: The last of our children has left the nest. My wife and I are starting to go through years of boxes, mostly papers and photos. In the process, we found several checks written to us that we never cashed — mostly for Girl Scout cookies or other fundraising items and birthday gifts for the kids.
The checks are mostly more than 15 years old, but they add up to around $300. Would it be proper to ask the check writers to reissue their checks so long after they were written?
— QUESTIONING
DEAR QUESTIONING: You should’ve been more careful with those checks. To ask that they be rewritten after 15 years would be an imposition and likely not well received. Furthermore, if they were intended for your children, any replacement checks should be made out to them, not you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.