DEAR ABBY: What do you think of barbers or beauticians who take phone calls and continue to talk to the callers while doing a client’s hair? I haven’t said anything because I don’t want an angry person cutting my hair. It’s almost like having a doctor talk on the phone while doing surgery. What do you think?
— HAIR-RAISING IN ILLINOIS
DEAR HAIR-RAISING: A short conversation to book an appointment is one thing, but what you have described is just plain rude. The first time the beautician did it you should have spoken up. Because you didn’t, she/he thinks you don’t mind.
Hairdressing is a service business, and the client in the chair should take priority. If you are really afraid your stylist would butcher your haircut in retaliation if you complain (talk about passive aggressive!), find someone else to provide this service.
DEAR ABBY: I have been a widow for three years. Sixteen years ago, my husband and I built a modest — but nice — home and worked very hard to pay off the mortgage early. I am constantly asked if I am going to stay in my home or if I plan to sell it. I have no intention of moving at this time or in the near future, if at all. Is there a good answer to give people when they keep asking this question? Do they think I am not capable of living in a house by myself? Any suggestions will be appreciated.
— HAPPY AT HOME
DEAR HAPPY: When someone asks that question, rather than become defensive, say, “Why do you ask?” Then let the person explain the reason behind it. Instead of implying that you are no longer capable of living alone, the questioner may be considering making an offer to buy it from you.
