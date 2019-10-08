DEAR ABBY: As a woman, I am infuriated by men of all ages who have to adjust their crotches all the time. Is there any way we can tell these men that what they’re doing is vulgar and embarrassing, and it’s rude to do this in public? I’m almost tempted to caress my breasts with both hands and push upward. But I guess that would be worse. Any ideas?

— INFURIATED IN TOPEKA

DEAR INFURIATED: Forget hoisting your breasts skyward. Rather than succumb to infuriation, dig deep and try to feel some sympathy.

This has everything to do with our Creator’s grand design. Because men’s genitalia are external, they sometimes get pinched in their clothing, which is uncomfortable. It’s only natural that they reflexively try to remedy the situation.

Because it bothers you so much, try looking elsewhere.

DEAR ABBY: After a long period of infertility, a dear friend of mine found out she is expecting. Unfortunately, a mutual friend at work stole her thunder and told me about the pregnancy before she had a chance to tell me herself.

While I’m pleased to hear that she’s pregnant, I’m also a bit upset that because I already know, I can no longer give her a genuine reaction consisting of love, shock and excitement when she tells me face-to-face. Of course I will still express how happy I am, but should I let her know I was already informed?

— ALREADY KNOW

DEAR ALREADY KNOW: By all means tell your friend how happy you are for her and that you know how long she has wanted this. Express to her how exciting the news is, but do NOT tell her you already heard it from a co-worker.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

