DEAR ABBY: I had major surgery eight months ago. When I came out from under the anesthesia, I was disappointed to find my wife wasn’t there. It turned out she had left the hospital to have lunch with my sister.
I have expressed my disappointment to her twice, and I know she regrets not being there, but every few months the memory of what felt like abandonment rises up and depression sets in, often for several days. How do I let this go?
— POST-SURGERY BLUES
DEAR P.S.B.: Your wife did not abandon you; she had lunch with your sister. It was a mistake she regrets. You were feeling helpless and vulnerable, which is normal.
I’m wondering if your reaction could be connected to the surgery or medications. Please talk about this with your doctor. If that doesn’t help, a licensed mental health professional can help you get beyond this. Your doctor or health care provider can refer you to someone who can help.
DEAR ABBY: My dear friend has a terrible habit of ALWAYS talking about her husband, “Bennet.” According to her, he can do everything and knows everything. In one evening she mentioned his name 19 times. (I counted.) For the record, Bennet is an average guy and nondescript in every way. Even her kids think he is royalty.
How can I kindly tell her she is embarrassing herself, and her friends find it annoying? This has been going on for years, and it keeps getting worse.
— NOT IMPRESSED
DEAR NOT IMPRESSED: For the record, Bennet must be doing something right or his family wouldn’t idolize him like that.
If you think there is anything you can “kindly” say to your dear friend about her Knight in Shining Armor being nondescript in every way, you are dreaming. Tell your friend you appreciate how proud she is of her husband, but you’d like to hear about some other subjects.
