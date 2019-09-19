DEAR ABBY: We recently moved into a condo community of about a hundred units. A few weeks ago, a sign was anonymously posted on a car parked in a neighbor’s driveway complaining about the “smell” and “mess” in the car. I removed the sign only to find it replaced the next day. This has happened several times since.
I know nothing about this resident except that his car has not moved from the spot in the driveway. I am appalled by someone’s attempt to shame our neighbor. I plan to bring it up at our next association meeting, but is there anything else I can do?
— DISAPPOINTED IN THE EAST
DEAR DISAPPOINTED: There could be reasons why the car in the driveway wasn’t moved — among them illness or an absent homeowner. By all means discuss this at the next homeowners’ meeting. And when you bring up the subject, suggest to the board that security cameras be installed for the safety of the residents and their property.
DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I go out in public, he doesn’t introduce me to people. I have told him more than once how it makes me feel. He introduces his sister or our children if they are close by. Because of this, I shrink away or speak very little when he talks to others. I also avoid attending social situations with him.
I don’t want to break our family up, but I feel like “nothing” around him. My husband seems happy with me at home. We don’t go out to dinner, but we do have good friends. I’m not a trophy wife, but I think I’m a catch. What can I do?
— ANNOYED WIFE
DEAR WIFE: What you can do when your husband “forgets” to introduce you is smile, speak up and say, “Hi, I’m ‘Janie,’ his wife.” And when you are in private, remind him that his failure to introduce you is rude.
