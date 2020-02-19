DEAR ABBY: Recently, my husband booked me and our infant son on a trip to visit some of his family in California. I didn’t want to go in the first place because I was, and still am, struggling with postpartum depression, anxiety and stress in our relationship.
I had one request: Do not put me and our infant son in the head-of-the-household’s car. My husband’s father drives recklessly. Well, my husband didn’t speak up, and we ended up in Mr. Reckless’ car. Now I look like “the difficult wife” because I’d rather catch a rideshare or fly home. Am I being dramatic or overly concerned with safety?
— SAFE OR SORRY
DEAR SAFE OR SORRY: Overly concerned? It’s your job to be concerned with safety. Because your husband failed to speak up didn’t mean that YOU shouldn’t have.
As a mother, you are responsible for your baby’s safety. You should have expressed that if you and your little one couldn’t travel in someone else’s vehicle, you would be taking other transportation. In the future, when visiting your in-laws, this is what you should do.
DEAR ABBY: Today was warm, so my friend and I went for a walk with my dog at a neighborhood park. We decided to rest on a park bench that was shaded by trees. A man was sitting there, and I asked if he would mind if we shared the bench with him. The man said he was waiting for a personal call. I told him we wouldn’t listen and sat down. The man stood up and said angrily that we should have respected the fact he was there first and stalked off! Were we wrong to sit down?
— BAFFLED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR BAFFLED: No, you were not wrong. It’s a public park. If the man was uncomfortable talking in front of you, he should have taken his phone and talked elsewhere — which he did.
