DEAR ABBY: My grandfather has been put on a pedestal as the pillar of our family. Everyone except me adores him. I can barely stomach him. He’s a racist and a sexist, and he abused my grandmother to her dying day. He now abuses his current wife. He has made her cry many times, but she still continues to cater to and worship him.
Whenever I bring up his issues, family members say it doesn’t matter, and he deserves respect no matter how he acts.
When I’m around him, I remain polite and respectful.
However, I feel no love for him and have no desire to spend more time with him than I absolutely have to. Am I a terrible person?
— UNCERTAIN IN THE SOUTH
DEAR UNCERTAIN: Not at all. You are simply someone who has a lower tolerance for racism, sexism and people who abuse others than the rest of your family.
DEAR ABBY: I understand that a person should stay home when he or she is sick in order to avoid spreading the illness to others. However, if you have plans with a friend, and your brother or sister has the flu but you have NOT gotten sick yet, is it your responsibility to warn your friend that you have been exposed? Should you cancel plans? I mean, what’s the considerate thing to do in this situation?
— CAREFUL IN WASHINGTON
DEAR CAREFUL: In a case like this, full disclosure is imperative. If you know you have been exposed to a contagious illness and may be carrying the bug, the considerate thing to do would be to tell your friend so the person has the choice of whether to opt out.
