DEAR ABBY: My friend of 30 years had knee replacement surgery 15 years ago. She is fully recovered, goes to the gym three days each week and walks three miles on the treadmill. She still has (and gets renewed each doctor visit) her handicap parking card.
Whenever we go anywhere and park, she always whips out her card and uses the handicap parking spots, even when there are multiple other spots available.
She’s extremely religious, and I cannot understand how she doesn’t realize this is morally wrong. I have spoken to her about it, but she still does it. I am not a perfect person either, but this really bothers me.
What do you think?
— STYMIED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR STYMIED: I think your friend should be ashamed of herself for abusing the privilege. And I also think the doctor who is aiding and abetting her in this fraud is equally at fault.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 22 years. My husband is 60. Ever since I have known him, he has always needed recognition, which I have tried to supply. However, over the past three years, it has become hard to put up with. He wants lots of applause for any accomplishments and posts daily announcements on Facebook, which have become an embarrassment. It’s childish! Should I mention that he needs to go lighter on his praise-fishing expeditions or remain quiet?
— EMBARRASSED
DEAR EMBARRASSED: For the time being, remain quiet. If your husband starts to notice that he’s beginning to lose Facebook friends, suggest it to him then — gently. And encourage him to diversify his activities so he spends less time on Facebook.
