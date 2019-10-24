DEAR ABBY: I recently confessed my feelings to a married man after a year of liking him. We have known each other for five years. I ignored the signs of his interest in me until this past year. He hasn’t even been married a year yet, but he flirts with me.

After I told him how I felt, he didn’t tell me where he stood with it, didn’t shut me down or tell me he feels the way I do. But he did hug me four days later, something he has never done before. What do I do? I can’t let these feelings go.

— LETTING GO IN THE WEST

DEAR LETTING GO: What you do is stop chasing a married man. You knew him for four years before his wedding. During that time he not only never asked you out, he courted and married someone else. For your sake, you had better find a way to let those feelings go or channel them elsewhere, because what you want is not going to happen and will keep you from finding someone who is available.

DEAR ABBY: My husband was terminally ill when a GoFundMe account was set up on Facebook to help raise money for his expenses. He has since passed away, and after the medical expenses were paid, there’s still quite a bit of money left. My question is, who does that money belong to? My mother-in-law says the money should be split between me and my stepdaughter. I think the money belongs to me. Please comment.

— MARIA IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR MARIA: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. Before grabbing the money, ask yourself what your HUSBAND would want. Would there be any reason not to share it with his daughter? If the answer to that question is no, then listen to your mother-in-law.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

