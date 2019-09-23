DEAR ABBY: I live in Atlanta, and my family lives four hours south. My brother travels here often to visit his girlfriend and their son. I never know he’s in town unless another family member mentions it or he posts a photo of himself at a local landmark.
My parents and brother came here for my nephew’s school band concert. No one said that they were coming or contacted me during their visit. I learned about it after speaking with my grandmother the next day. Since then, I have spoken to my parents once briefly, and they still haven’t mentioned it. Apparently, judging from the group text I just got, my brother is back in town again for another event.
I don’t want to make this about me, but I feel left out. Do I have the right to have hurt feelings?
— FORGOTTEN IN GEORGIA
DEAR FORGOTTEN: You have the right to feel however you feel. But I have to wonder how close you and your brother really are, and whether you get along with the girlfriend. I suspect this may be why you are not included during these visits. Your parents may not have told you they were in town because they were asked not to or didn’t want to hurt your feelings. I think it’s time for a family discussion.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for five years and together with my husband for 15. I love him, and I try to look attractive for him.
I recently got a shorter haircut. When my husband saw it, his reaction was, “It doesn’t look bad,” and, “If you like it, that’s all that matters.” I can’t help but feel slighted. Am I being too sensitive?
— HURT IN WASHINGTON
DEAR HURT: Maybe. Your husband is entitled to his reaction, and he was honest. Would you have preferred that he lie? If you like the new hairstyle, keep it. If you are having second thoughts, remember; it’s only hair, and it will grow.
