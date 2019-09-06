DEAR ABBY: My mother, who is in her late 60s, is obsessed with family history and preserving attachments to relatives. In addition to being the family genealogist, she collects objects that belonged to relatives or people who “might” have been relatives, those who share our last name or lived in the same small town as our ancestors.

Her house is stuffed with furniture, books, legal documents, photos and the like. Each object has a story that goes with it.

The thing is, I really don’t care about any of it. Some of the antiques are nice, and photos of my grandparents are fun to look at, but the rest of it, I have no interest in.

As she’s getting older, my mother is becoming increasingly agitated about what will happen to her collection when she dies. For a while she was trying to give me some of the things. When she found out I gave away a vase she had given me, she just about flipped. Now she is trying to get me to agree to preserve her whole house the way it is and pass it down to my future children intact. Of course, I can’t promise that.

Should I pretend to agree with her plan so her anxiety level goes down? This disagreement has now overshadowed our relationship. I’ve tried to get her to see someone about her collecting habit and her anxiety, but she flat-out refused.

— NOT INTERESTED IN UTAH

DEAR NOT INTERESTED: You say your mother is the family genealogist, which implies there are more family members than just you. Suggest to your mother that she discuss with other relatives the option of giving them her collection to share with their children. But do not make any promises that you do not intend to keep.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

