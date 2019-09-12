DEAR ABBY: I have been dating this woman for a few years. We aren’t in a committed relationship, but she wants me exclusively to herself. She’s a very jealous type, and a comment she made took me over the edge.

She told me that my late wife’s picture should only be displayed in my children’s room, and that I’m still holding onto her, which is preventing me from moving forward. I will never remove any pictures of my children’s mother out of respect not only for my departed loved one but for my children as well. What do you think of this?

— RESPECTFUL IN TEXAS

DEAR RESPECTFUL: If you keep a photo of your late wife next to your bed, I can see how it might bother someone you have been dating for a few years. That said, if displaying a picture of your wife in a public room of your home is so threatening to this woman, it may be time to replace her with someone who is less easily threatened.

DEAR ABBY: I have been happily married (for the most part) to my husband of 40 years. He is a good husband, provider and father. Only one thing about him really bothers me. When he is telling a story, he frequently “embellishes” it and changes it to something that’s not true.

What he says doesn’t really matter or hurt anyone, but it still bothers me. It makes me wonder if what he is telling me about something is the correct version or “his” version.

It is never anything of importance, so I don’t understand why he even does it. I have asked him about it, and he doesn’t really explain. Do you have any idea what would make a person do this?

— WIFE IN WONDERLAND

DEAR WIFE: Some people “embellish” to impress or to make themselves look more important, or because they think it will make the story more entertaining. It might help to reassure him that you love him just the way he is, and the truth is better than fiction.

