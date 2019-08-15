Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 300 AM EDT. * AT 904 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FREE UNION, HOLLYMEAD, RUCKERSVILLE, QUINQUE, BOONESVILLE, EHEART, BARBOURSVILLE, STONY POINT, EARLYSVILLE, NEWTOWN, AMICUS, DAWSONVILLE, ADVANCE MILLS, BURTONVILLE AND CARRSBROOK.