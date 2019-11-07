DEAR ABBY: I am in a difficult situation.
My dear friends and bosses, “Rebecca” and “Caesar,” are selling their home. They had offered to sell it to me and, at the time, I was interested in buying it. Then I did the one thing I never thought I would do. I found love. Because it’s no longer just me, their house won’t work for us. I was honest with my friends.
They have been giving me the silent treatment ever since, and it’s causing problems at work. What is a girl to do?
— IN LOVE IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR IN LOVE: Recognize that Rebecca and Caesar are understandably upset that what they thought would be a quick and easy sale has now become more complicated.
Explain to them again that you didn’t mean to cause them a problem, but your circumstances changed. And if they continue to take out their disappointment by punishing you at work, look for another job.
DEAR ABBY: I agreed to pay for a cellphone for a friend’s daughter while she went to school in the U.S. She was supposed to be here for three years. WELL, it is now year four, and she’s planning to stay here after graduation. How do I tell her that I am not willing to continue paying for her phone after graduation?
— TRIED TO HELP IN TEXAS
DEAR TRIED TO HELP: You have several choices. You can tell her parents, write to her or call her on the cellphone you have so generously underwritten. And after you deliver the message, you should be thanked for your generosity not only by her but also her parents.
