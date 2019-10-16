DEAR ABBY: I have been attending yoga class for several years and find it to be very beneficial mentally and physically. Recently, I started taking classes at a new studio with lovely teachers and — mostly — great students.

One individual, though, seems to think the class is his own social event. He over-chants “ohm” and moans loudly throughout the class. Would it be rude to say something to him, or should I just find another studio? It’s gotten to the point where the entire purpose of relaxing and clearing my mind is impossible.

— MENTALLY DRAINED

DEAR DRAINED: Do not address the over-chanter directly. Instead, discuss your concerns with the teacher because you may not be the only participant who finds the person’s vocalizations to be a distraction. Or, consider attending another class that is held at a different hour if there is one.

DEAR ABBY: My best friend is having a party and has invited my ex-boyfriend. He broke up with me a few months ago and already has a new girlfriend. He totally broke my heart, and I have been a mess ever since. She thinks it was OK to invite him, and she knows he will most likely bring his new girlfriend to her house for the party. I told her I’m not going if he goes, and she’s still inviting him! Should I stop being friends with her? How should I handle this?

— NOT OK IN THE NORTH

DEAR NOT OK: Because seeing your ex-boyfriend with his new girlfriend would be too painful for you, handle it by not attending the party. As to whether you should stop being best friends with the hostess, it appears that she may have stopped being best friends with you.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

