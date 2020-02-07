DEAR ABBY: I have never been in love before, and I have just learned the man I’m seeing is a former felon.

It was nothing having to do with sexual violence or killing anyone. I’m afraid if my family finds out, they will judge him.

He works seven days a week and lives in a shelter because most places don’t want to rent to felons. He treats me good and takes me out for dinners.

Maybe I’m stupid for not being judgmental, but he’s a good person who has served his time for his crimes, and he’s still being punished. Are people like him not allowed to be in love and have families too?

— IN LOVE IN NEBRASKA

DEAR IN LOVE: People make mistakes. People “like him” also fall in love, marry and have families. While there is bias against individuals with prison records, the fact that they served time does not guarantee they can’t go on to live successful lives after their release. Explain that to your family, and suggest they take the time to get to know him before jumping to conclusions.

DEAR ABBY: I have been retired for a little more than a year, and I enjoy it, except for one problem. My husband seems to think that since I’m home, I should be constantly busy. He accuses me of being lazy. I think he may be jealous that I don’t work anymore. What do you think?

— RETIREE IN GEORGIA

DEAR RETIREE: I think you may have hit the nail on the head. Things might improve if you tell him less often how much you’re enjoying it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

