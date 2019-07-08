DEAR ABBY: We have lived next door to a woman with a short temper for 20 years. Our driveways are extremely long. Hers has a big slope on the side closer to our home, which she cannot mow with her tractor. She asked us to mow that area with our push mower because she doesn’t have one, so for the past 15 years, we have. It takes only 10 minutes, so we really don’t mind at all.
Last Friday, I was running late to go out of town. I didn’t spend as much time as usual on the yard, and I received this text from her: “Good evening. I really appreciate that you and (your husband) keep the strip between our houses mowed, but I just paid $400 to get my driveway power washed. That’s a lot of money to get it all moldy again so quickly, so can one of you please come and sweep off the driveway before the rain starts falling tomorrow?” My husband went and spent the 60 seconds it took to sweep it, but I don’t know how to reply to her text. Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.
— MOWED DOWN IN THE EAST
DEAR MOWED DOWN: Is your neighbor so infirm or aged that she is physically unable to sweep her driveway? If the answer is yes, then let it ride. If the answer is no, text her back and offer to buy her a broom.
DEAR ABBY: If I have several guests sitting around chatting, and they start getting loud discussing politics or religion, would it be rude for me to say, “No discussing politics or religion”? Some friends become very loud. I guess they think if they yell, people will abide by what they have to say.
— MEDIATING IN TEXAS
DEAR MEDIATING: It would not be rude to say, “Hey, folks, this is getting heated, so let’s change the subject. Now.”