DEAR ABBY: I have my granddaughters write thank-you notes to everyone who gave them presents for Christmas, birthdays and special events. They are 7 and 8 years old. They like drawing pictures and mailing the letters, and the recipients enjoy receiving their notes.

— LINDA IN TEXAS

DEAR LINDA: You are giving your granddaughters an early lesson in good manners, and your idea of having them draw pictures on their thank-you notes is clever.

As your granddaughters grow older, suggest that they keep a notebook handy when they open their gifts and jot down the first thing that comes to mind when they see the gift. Do they like the color? The style? Is it something they have been wanting? Write it down and use it for inspiration.

DEAR ABBY: A close friend of mine recently confided that at a recent office happy hour, after most of her co-workers went home, she made out with a married manager. After that, they went to another bar, after which he eventually paid a $200 taxi ride for her to go to her parents’ house where she was spending the weekend. Now they text after work hours, and he has invited her out to lunch and drinks, which she has rebuffed.

I asked her what their goal was for this “relationship” — do they want an affair? Something more? She says they are just friends, and she’s mad at me for even questioning it. She just broke up with her longtime boyfriend, and I don’t want her to get hurt by getting involved with this man from her office. Any advice?

— WORRIED IN NEW YORK

DEAR WORRIED: You asked your friend an intelligent question. Now it’s time to step back out of the line of fire. This will not end well, and somebody is going to be unhappy as this unfolds. Do not let it be you.

