DEAR ABBY: I’m a 19-year-old male and suffer from a predicament. Let’s just say my “package has been delivered undersized.” It is depressing, and it has held me back from going after girls. I decline dates because I feel so self-conscious.
Now, people are starting to ask me why I haven’t had a girlfriend yet. The truth is, I’m terrified about the reaction I’ll get if I ever end up in the bedroom. I’m still a virgin because of this dilemma. What I should do to fix this?
— SMALL PROBLEM
DEAR SMALL PROBLEM: As a matter of fact, I do. Males (and females, too) come in a variety of sizes, and there is a broad range that defines “normal.” Because this bothers you to the extent that you are afraid of a normal social life, pay a visit to your doctor to have an honest discussion. Size does not necessarily dictate the degree of satisfaction a couple can achieve.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I are 70, married 44 years and have one adult child. My wife has four friends she meets for coffee once a month. One of them mentioned at the gathering how proud I am of our son, who has lost 80 pounds due to a disciplined change in his lifestyle. My wife was embarrassed that I told her friend. I thought it was a good thing. My wife said it made her look bad in the eyes of her friends, who all portray their children as perfect. I told my wife I thought she was very insecure. I am confused about her reaction. Can you give me any insight?
— IT’S A GOOD THING
DEAR GOOD THING: You did nothing wrong. Your son’s achievement is significant and to be applauded. Your wife may have preferred her friends not know that her son had a severe weight problem, although if they are all “good” friends and any of them had seen him, it would have been obvious.
